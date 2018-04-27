Image copyright North Wales PCC Image caption Arfon Jones campaigned to stop travel restrictions for fans attending the Wrexham-Chester derby

Laws based on a "pack of lies" following the Hillsborough disaster need to be changed, a police chief has said.

The Football Spectators Act came in to force after 96 Liverpool fans were killed in 1989.

But North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones said current laws are too heavy-handed and victimise fans.

His calls for a rethink have been backed by supporters groups in Wales.

Mr Jones said: "The laws framed following Hillsborough place far too many restrictions on the freedoms of football fans compared to the followers of other sports."

South Yorkshire Police's then chief constable - the late Peter Wright - claimed the tragedy had been caused by "drunken ticketless" fans.

The re-examining of fans' deaths, during an inquest in 2016, later dispelled several myths about the tragedy on 15 April 1989.

Mr Jones said the evidence given to an initial inquiry - which helped shape the current legislation - was "false and misleading".

He added: "Football fans have been wrongfully victimised because of the pack of lies told to the inquiry and we should now be creating better legislation."

The commissioner said he has written to the Football Supporters' Federation for the matter be raised at the next meeting of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Football Supporters.

The commissioner's comments come as a petition calling for safe-standing at matches is to be considered by MPs.

At present, teams in the top-two tiers of the English league must have all-seater stadiums, and there are restrictions on fans drinking alcohol.

And so-called "bubble matches" means away fans can only travel to certain games on authorised coaches.

Keith Morgan, chairman of Cardiff City Supporters' Trust, said: "The current restrictions on fans are based on out-dated views of what football fans are like.

"We have long been in favour of safe-standing - or rail seating.

And the restrictions around alcohol not being able to drink alcohol within sight of the pitch are odd when you consider that rugby supporters are allowed to do it."