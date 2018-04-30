Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Newport
- 30 April 2018
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car.
The man was struck by a vehicle on the A48 in Newport between Pound Hill and Blacksmith Way just after 14:00 BST on Sunday.
He died at the scene, police said. Specialist officers are supporting his family.
Gwent Police is investigating the incident and asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.