A man has been fined for displaying a golliwog doll in his window.

Jason Wakefield-Jones, 50, Prestatyn, pleaded guilty to displaying it with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress and that the offence was racially aggravated.

Llandudno Magistrates' Court heard a woman complained on 4 January 2018 after seeing the doll in the window of a flat opposite two Indian restaurants.

Wakefield-Jones was fined £250 and has to pay £85 costs.

Roger Thomas, defending, said: "The police had gone past it numerous times and no-one had complained.

"He realises now it was a mistake."

The golliwog is a fictional character created by Florence Kate Upton that appeared in children's books in the late 19th Century, usually depicted as a type of rag doll.

It has become controversial for its perceived racist connotations.