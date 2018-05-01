Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption 60 year old John Gee who died on the A48 near Newport on Sunday

A 60-year-old "loving partner, father and brother" has been named as the person who died after being hit by a car near Newport.

The family of John Gee from Barry have paid tribute to him and said he "will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

Gwent Police are investigating the incident on the A48 at Coedkernew between Newport and Cardiff at about 14:00 BST on Sunday.

Mr Gee was walking between Pound Hill and Blacksmith Way when he was hit.

Investigating officers have appealed for dashcam footage or anyone with information about the incident to contact Gwent Police.