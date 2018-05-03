Image caption Tawel Fan will not be re-opened and it may be demolished as part of plans to revamp mental health services.

Long-awaited results of an inquiry into the care of more than 100 dementia patients at a scandal-hit mental health ward are to be published later.

The Tawel Fan ward at Glan Clwyd hospital, Denbighshire, was closed in December 2013 while a previous inquiry uncovered "institutional abuse".

One family had described conditions as like visiting "animals in a zoo".

The latest investigation spoke to 108 families going back to 2007 and examined thousands of documents.

Senior figures working in dementia at Betsi Cadwaldr University Health Board (BCUHB) said there had been a "significant change in culture" after a "sense of shame" across the organisation.

But a number of families have already told BBC Wales whatever the findings of the latest report they have lost trust in the process and faith in those managing it.

A small number of staff remain suspended.

A previous report into the care at Tawel Fan - a 17-bed ward at the Ablett psychiatric unit near Rhyl - detailed some of the most serious claims of mistreatment ever made within the Welsh NHS.

BCUHB ordered an independent investigation, conducted by Donna Ockenden, which reported back in 2015.

Ms Ockenden interviewed 18 family members and 40 staff and her report described accounts of the most vulnerable patients, including elderly patients with dementia, left to lie naked on the floor.

It was claimed other patients were left lying in urine soaked sheets or were found wandering the ward unsupervised.

Further accounts described staff not seeming to care about what was going on, or indeed trying to cover-up some of their actions - including using furniture to restrain patients.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Families of Tawel Fan patients spoke out about their care on the ward

Ms Ockenden concluded it was not a case of a few bad apples but amounted to "institutional abuse".

The findings came on top of many other serious and long-standing problems at BCUHB, responsible for the care of about 678,000 patients in north Wales.

Shortly after the findings the board became the first in Wales to be placed in "special measures" - the highest level of Welsh Government scrutiny and intervention - where it remains.

The report is a result of BCUHB commissioning the Health and Care Advisory Service (Hascas) to undertake a comprehensive investigation.

The consultancy also looked at all evidence including a previous police investigation and an unpublished health board mortality review looking at whether the alleged failings at Tawel Fan had contributed to any deaths.

North Wales Police also investigated but the Crown Prosecution Service decided there would be no criminal prosecutions.

You might be interested in these stories

A second investigation by Ms Ockenden examining the governance problems that could have contributed to Tawel Fan is expected to be published in coming months.

BCUHB says that despite progress, there remains a lot do to bring mental health services across north Wales up to scratch.

Sean Page, consultant nurse for dementia at the health board, said a new dementia strategy was to be launched which would set out improved priorities and involve all 16,000 BCUHB staff.

"We accept the family bringing a person into our care may know nothing about dementia but they're the real experts in that person," he said.

"It involves us talking to each other, working with each other and changing attitudes about the roles of families and carers."

'Wake-up call'

Jenny Burgess, a member of the group Caniad, which supports patients, said there had been a cloud over mental health services and there was no room for complacency, despite improvements over the last couple of years.

"It was the big wake-up call we needed," she said.

"I think we can only go forwards. There are many people like me working hard to improve the service but it has all got to be done by negotiation, I think."

Tawel Fan will not be re-opened and it may be demolished as part of plans to revamp mental health services.