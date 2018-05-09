Your pictures in Wales: 2-8 May 2018
A selection of your pictures from across Wales.
-
Gareth Davies
Moody sky at Sychnant Pass above Conwy, courtesy of Gareth Davies. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Paul Roberts
Gazing out: Paul Roberts captured a blue tit at Aberogwen, Gwynedd
-
Sean Crawford
Sean Crawford captured the rugged essence of the Brecon Beacons.
-
Gareth Davies
Capturing the light - Gareth Davies' shot of the Point of Ayr lighthouse at Talacre, Flintshire.
-
Tracy Dunford
See that? No you don't - not a cloud in the sky on a Bank Holiday weekend! Jack the dog needs to take shelter from the sun outside Cardiff City Hall, as captured by Tracy Dunford
-
Bleddyn Jones
This natural light display over Penmon on Anglesey was captured by Bleddyn Jones.
-
George Jones
George Jones took this picture of Tegan, a 14-week old red sable sheep dog, in Gogerddan woods near Aberystwyth.
-
Simon Tudor
Beached: This boat waits for the tide at Barmouth, as seen by Simon Tudor.
-
Tim Scanlan
Sunset over the Llanberis Pass in Snowdonia, as seen by Tim Scanlan.
-
Dan Jolley
Dan Jolley captured a puffin preparing its burrow on Skomer Island off Pembrokeshire.
-
Ashley Williams
A feather diffuses the setting sun over Worm's Head on Gower, as captured by Ashley Williams.
-
Owen Evans
Owen Evans took this view of the ornate library inside Cardiff Castle.