Image copyright BBC | Getty Image caption Megan Lloyd-George, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, Betty Campbell and Lady Rhondda

The first Welsh female MP, an anti-slavery campaigner and a suffragette are among 100 women nominated to be cast in iron for a new statue.

The nominations, which are being unveiled on Tuesday, will be reduced to five by a panel before a public vote to decide the winner.

A statue will then be mounted in Central Square in Cardiff.

The move follows complaints about the lack of public statues of women in Wales.

Wales' Women's Equality Network, which campaigns for women's rights, unveiled a list of 100 women past and present to have influenced Welsh life.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shirley Bassey is one of Wales' leading living figures drawing commendation

Organisers said the shortlist included women who have made waves in areas including the arts, business, education, politics, social reform and sport.

Of the names on the list, 50 are historical figures and 50 are living women - to mark the continued contribution of women today.

The historical women include Lady Rhondda, otherwise known as Margaret Haig Thomas, who was born in 1883 and was a suffragette and businesswoman.

Others include Betty Campbell, an activist and Wales' first black head teacher who died in 2017, and anti-slavery campaigner Jessie Donaldson (1799-1889).

Megan Lloyd-George, the first Welsh female MP, and Betsi Cadwaladr, a Crimean War nurse who worked with Florence Nightingale are also on the list.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Swansea-born film star Catherine Zeta-Jones is also one of those nominated

Of the living nominations, names include Dame Shirley Bassey, poet Gillian Clarke, award-winning film maker Rungano Nyoni and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Entrepreneurs Hayley Parsons, founder of the Go Compare website, and Rachel Rowlands, founder of Rachel's Organic Dairy Products, also make the cut.

WEN Wales director Catherine Fookes said: "Our 100 Welsh women have made great contributions to politics, language, culture and industry in Wales."

The nominations mark the centenary of some women getting the vote during the Representation of the People Act 1918.