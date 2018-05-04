Image caption Some mesh implants have caused painful and debilitating complications

A new approach is needed for the use of vaginal mesh implants in operations in Wales, with surgery only as a "last resort", experts have said.

A group set up by the Welsh Government has recommended different ways of treating patients with incontinence or prolapsed pelvic organs.

Some mesh implants have caused painful and debilitating complications for patients.

The group's report said preventative measures should be promoted more.

They include services for continence, chronic pain and physiotherapy.

Better information for patients and a "more robust" process of consent are also needed, the group said.

Mesh implants, which include different types of plastic tape and slings, are used to ease incontinence and to support organs such as the vagina, uterus, bowel, bladder or urethra which have prolapsed after childbirth.

Hundreds of women in the UK are launching a legal action against the NHS after suffering complications.

The polypropylene meshes have been prescribed on the NHS across the UK but reviews in England and Scotland have said they should not be routinely used for pelvic organ prolapse.

The UK government has conducted an audit to determine the extent of the problems caused by mesh.

Welsh Health Secretary Vaughan Gething will make a statement on the report on Tuesday.