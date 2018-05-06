Man injured after two motorbikes crash on A487
- 6 May 2018
A biker has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash between two motorbikes, police have said.
The crash happened on the A487 between Dolgellau in Gwynedd and Machynlleth in Powys at about 14:00 BST.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital by air ambulance, North Wales Police said. The other motorcyclist was unharmed.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.