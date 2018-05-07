Image copyright Jess Meyer Image caption Families enjoyed the sun at St Fagans National Museum of History

Wales is experiencing its hottest May Day since the bank holiday weekend was introduced in 1978.

The temperature has reached 25C in Usk in Monmouthshire, Cardiff, and Llysdinam in Powys: 10C above the average maximum, which is 15C.

The previous record was set in 1999 when 23.4C was recorded in Machynlleth.

It has led to busy roads, while a child has been rescued after being wept out to sea at Ogmore-by-Sea in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The UK as a whole is basking in record-breaking spring sunshine, with highs of 28C reported at St James' Park in central London by the Met Office.

BBC Wales weather presenter Sue Charles said Wales' temperatures could continue to rise slightly into Monday evening - but cooler weather was on the horizon.

"It's great timing because it's been warm throughout the whole bank holiday weekend," she said.

"Tomorrow a cold front cuts through and we lose all the warm air. It will be 15-20C, cooler and fresher."

Image copyright Sam Nash Image caption A field of bright yellow rapeseed lit up by the blazing sun on Llantwit Major’s cliffs in the Vale of Glamorgan

BBC Wales forecaster Derek Brockway tweeted to say the sunshine had not been seen everywhere: "Only 9°C 48°F in Aberporth on Cardigan Bay coast with fog."

Skip Twitter post by @DerekTheWeather It's the hottest early May bank holiday Monday for 40 years since 1978 when it was first introduced!



25°C 77°F in places.



But not everywhere! Only 9°C 48°F in Aberporth on Cardigan Bay coast with fog.



The taste of summer won't last long with cooler air on the way this week. pic.twitter.com/8nfk9vCkrK — Derek Brockway - weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) May 7, 2018 Report

Image caption Beachgoers have flocked to Barry Island

The country has seen blue skies and sunshine across the three-day holiday weekend, leading to busy roads as people head to the coast.

In south Wales, traffic is queuing on Harbour Road, which leads to Barry Island, while Fabian Way is also busy in Swansea.

In the north, the A55 near Ewloe, Flintshire, is reported to be more congested than normal because of bank holiday traffic, as is the A470 Conway Road in Llandudno and the A5 in Betws-y-Coed.

Beaches have been busy around Wales, with visitors urged to keep a safe distance from cliffs following recent rock falls.

Coastguards were called to Ogmore by Sea beach on Monday afternoon after reports of a child being swept out to sea from Ogmore River, with three adults going into the water after them.

The Porthcawl RNLI inland and lifeboat were sent to help, along with the coastguard helicopter, an ambulance and Llantwit Major coastguard.

The child was returned safe and well to the beach by lifeguards.

Skip Twitter post by @PorthcawlRNLI 📟 13.44 - Both lifeboats launched to Mayday call following a report a child had been swept out to sea at Ogmore River and 3 adults had gone in after them. Two off duty lifeguards rescued the child and all persons were safely ashore as the Atlantic 85 lifeboat arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/0EsS4upnBK — Porthcawl Lifeboat (@PorthcawlRNLI) May 7, 2018 Report

Image caption Sunseekers enjoying the boating lake at Roath Park

How are you enjoying the sunny weather? Share your pictures and video by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: