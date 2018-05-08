Swansea hotel defends decision to cancel Southampton booking after illness
A hotel has defended its decision to cancel Southampton Football Club's booking before their key Premier League relegation clash at Swansea City.
The Saints were due stay at Swansea's Marriott ahead of their crunch game on Tuesday night but claim the booking was cancelled at the last minute.
The hotel denied suggestions of dirty tricks and said they followed "normal procedures" after an illness outbreak.
Southampton stayed Monday night at the Vale of Glamorgan hotel near Cardiff.
"We were made aware late last week of a small number of associates and guests becoming ill," said Michael Downie, general manager of the 121-room Marriott on Swansea waterfront.
"As per our normal procedures, we notified large group bookings in order for them to find alternative accommodations, should they choose to do so."
The Marriott say they have contacted environmental health officers but say the "cause of the illness remains unconfirmed."
"There have been no further reports of illness this week and the hotel therefore remains operational," added Mr Downie.
Southampton Football Club did not want to comment about the story but did confirm to the BBC that it was true.
The Saints play Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night, with both teams battling to avoid relegation with two games of the season remaining.
Swansea occupy the final place in the Premier League relegation zone - and, like Southampton, they have 33 points. The Saints are a place above the Swans in 17th because they have a better goal difference.