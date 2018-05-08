Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Southampton conceded a injury-time equaliser against Everton on Saturday, but a draw was enough to move them out of the relegation zone at the expense of Swansea.

A hotel has defended its decision to cancel Southampton Football Club's booking before their key Premier League relegation clash at Swansea City.

The Saints were due stay at Swansea's Marriott ahead of their crunch game on Tuesday night but claim the booking was cancelled at the last minute.

The hotel denied suggestions of dirty tricks and said they followed "normal procedures" after an illness outbreak.

Southampton stayed Monday night at the Vale of Glamorgan hotel near Cardiff.

"We were made aware late last week of a small number of associates and guests becoming ill," said Michael Downie, general manager of the 121-room Marriott on Swansea waterfront.

"As per our normal procedures, we notified large group bookings in order for them to find alternative accommodations, should they choose to do so."

The Marriott say they have contacted environmental health officers but say the "cause of the illness remains unconfirmed."

"There have been no further reports of illness this week and the hotel therefore remains operational," added Mr Downie.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Vale of Glamorgan Hotel was the the base for the Welsh national team when Mark Hughes, who is now Southampton boss, was Wales manager

Image copyright Geograph/ Gareth James Image caption The Vale Hotel is frequently used by sports teams when they play in south Wales

Southampton Football Club did not want to comment about the story but did confirm to the BBC that it was true.

The Saints play Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night, with both teams battling to avoid relegation with two games of the season remaining.

Swansea occupy the final place in the Premier League relegation zone - and, like Southampton, they have 33 points. The Saints are a place above the Swans in 17th because they have a better goal difference.