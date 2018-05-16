Your Pictures in Wales: 9-15 May 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales.

  • The ruins of Llanthony Priory against a clear blue sky Andrew Morgan

    Stone me: The ruins of Llanthony Priory, near Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, look like giant photo frames containing the blue sky in this image sent in by Andrew Morgan. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Bwlch Nant yr Arian mountain in Ceredigion Rachel Bevan

    Not a bad spot for lunch - Rachel Bevan took this shot at Bwlch Nant yr Arian in Ceredigion.

  • Rapeseed fields BBC

    The beautiful rapeseed fields near Lydstep in Pembrokeshire was captured at sunset by Mandy Llewellyn.

  • River at Pantygasseg, near Pontypool David Short

    This serene scene was captured by David Short in Pantygasseg, near Pontypool, Torfaen.

  • Dandelions swaying above the sand at Aberdaron Marilyn Williams

    Sea breeze! Dandelions swaying above the sand at Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula, in Gwynedd, as seen by Marilyn Williams.

  • Picture of Denbighshire hills John C Jones

    This picture of the Denbighshire hills was taken by John C Jones near Llangollen, looking towards Llantysilio and Rhewl.

  • Bluebells Ceri Tracey

    Hello sunshine! This bright scene was snapped by Ceri Tracey, who captured these bluebells in sunlight at Nelson, Caerphilly.

  • Overlooking the sea at sunset in Tenby Joanna Lynas

    Perfect for an evening stroll - This picture was snapped by Joanna Lynas in Tenby, Pembrokeshire.

  • Springer spaniel sitting amongst the bluebells Emma Howe

    Fun in the sun. Emma Howe snapped this picture of her springer spaniel sitting amongst the bluebells in Llangollen, Denbighshire.

  • Snowdonia sunset taken from Denbigh Moors Alun Thomas

    This magnificent Snowdonia sunset was taken by Alun Thomas on Denbigh Moors, Denbighshire.

  • Morning mist across Newport Neil Pollard

    Misty morning: This picture was taken by Neil Pollard from Caerleon looking out across Newport during an early-morning walk.

  • Sunrise at the summit of Pen Y Fan in the Brecon Beacons Tim Scanlan

    A great start to a warm Spring day. This picture was taken by Tim Scanlan at the summit of Pen y Fan, in the Brecon Beacons, Powys.

