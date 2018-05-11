Image copyright Literature Wales Image caption Three books have been selected for both languages in categories including fiction

Shortlists have been announced for this year's English and Welsh-language Wales Book of the Year Awards.

Two independent judging panels have selected nine works for each language in categories for poetry, fiction and creative non-fiction.

The shortlists include works by award-winning author Horatio Clare, former national poet Gwyneth Lewis, and Prof M Wynn Thomas, an expert in the literature of modern Wales.

The winners will be announced in June.

The Roland Mathias Poetry Award

All fours by Nia Davies

The Mabinogi by Matthew Francis

Diary of the Last Man by Robert Minhinnick

Fiction Award

Hummingbird by Tristan Hughes

Light Switches Are My Kryptonite by Crystal Jeans

Bad Ideas \ Chemicals by Lloyd Markham

The Creative Non-Fiction Award

Icebreaker by Horatio Clare

David Jones: Engraver, Soldier, Painter, Poet by Thomas Dilworth

All that is Wales: The Collected Essays of M. Wynn Thomas

Welsh-language Poetry Award

Llif Coch Awst by Hywel Griffiths

Treiglo by Gwyneth Lewis

Caeth a Rhydd by Peredur Lynch

Welsh-language Fiction Award

Gwales by Catrin Dafydd

Fabula by Llyr Gwyn Lewis

Hen Bethau Anghofiedig by Mihangel Morgan

Welsh-language Creative Non-Fiction Award

Meddyginiaethau Gwerin Cymru by Anne Elizabeth Williams

Blodau Cymru: Byd y Planhigion by Goronwy Wynne

Ar Drywydd Niclas y Glais by Hefin Wyn

Judges for the English-language prizes are author Cynan Jones, broadcaster, journalist and writer Carolyn Hitt, and poet Kathryn Gray.

The Welsh-language judging panel are broadcaster Beti George, National Eisteddfod 2016 chair winner Aneirin Karadog, and former Wales Book of the Year winner Caryl Lewis.

The competition, run by Literature Wales, includes a people's choice winner in both languages.