Image copyright Ysgol y Strade Image caption The choir from Ysgol y Strade will hope to triumph in the older category of the competition

Two school choirs from Wales will compete in the final of the BBC Songs of Praise Young Choir of the Year competition later.

Pupils from Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Llwyncelyn in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff, are in the primary category.

Meanwhile, the choir from Ysgol y Strade in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, will compete in the older category.

Both choirs won their places in semi finals filmed earlier at Pontio Arts Centre in Bangor, Gwynedd.

Welsh presenters Aled Jones and Josie d'Arby will be at the helm during Sunday afternoon's final, judged by Carrie Grant, JB Gill and Ken Burton.

The competition will be shown on BBC One on Sunday at 14:40 BST.