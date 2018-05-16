The number of police investigations that result in charges has fallen in Wales despite an increase in recorded crime, BBC research has shown.

An investigation by BBC Panorama showed there was a 10% fall in the number of charges in 2016-17, while recorded crimes rose by 13%.

Crimes such as public order offences and criminal damage increased but saw fewer charges brought across Wales.

One expert said it showed an "emerging crisis" in the investigation of crime.

The average rise in reported crime across England and Wales was 21%, while charges fell by 11%.

In Wales, the number of charges fell from 37,359 to 33,679 - or 10% - but recorded crime went up from 181,549 to 205,490, or 13%.

Of the four police areas in Wales, Dyfed-Powys saw both the largest increase in the number of crimes and the greatest drop-off in the number of charges.

The number of crimes increased by 23% to 63,691 from 2014-15 to 2016-17, while charges dropped by 20% to 12,392.

In the South Wales area recorded crime rose by 12% and charges fell by 2%; North Wales saw an 11% increase in crime and 10% fall in charges and crimes went up by 12% in Gwent as charges fell by 24%.

Image copyright Getty Images

Peter Neyroud, a former chief constable and now at the Institute of Criminology at Cambridge University, said the figures showed there was an "emerging crisis" in the investigation of crime.

He said: "It tells a pretty depressing tale consistently across the picture, with only a couple of very small exceptions, the level of charges has dropped very significantly.

"I can't remember a time when the charging rate has fallen to that extent."

Certain crimes have seen greater discrepancies than others.

In the Gwent Police area, public order offences rose by 77% but the number of charges fell by 46%, while reported cases of rape increased by 13% and there was a 42% drop in the number of charges brought.

The force's Det Ch Supt Steve Corcoran said the increase in recorded crime levels in Gwent was partly driven by improved crime recording and by better identification of crime.

But he added: "We recognise that there has been a reduction in charges the force has brought for certain categories of violent offences for the period specified."

He said the force had made changes to its investigations procedure and said he was "confident" it would help to manage rising demand.

South Wales Police's Det Ch Con Richard Lewis said the force was dealing with more crimes involving family and neighbours, which often did not result in a charge because the victim did not want to take the matter further.

He added the forces also promotes restorative justice schemes where appropriate.

Dyfed-Powys Police and North Wales Police have been asked to comment.

Panorama: Police Under Pressure is on BBC One Wales on 16 May at 23:05 BST.