Image copyright Colleen Gauntlett Image caption Caldicot Male Voice Choir was chosen to represent the Welsh Association of Male Voice Choirs, which is one of the Prince of Wales' patronages

Caldicot Male Voice Choir are among Welsh guests invited to attend the first public engagement for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The event on 22 May is part of the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at Buckingham Palace.

The Royal couple were married in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 May.

The choir said they are "over the moon" to sing at the celebration.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will also attend the event, which is held in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

It celebrates the Prince of Wales' patronages and military affiliations as well as charities supported by the Prince.

Choir spokesman Lyn Gauntlett said it will be a "fantastic experience" for the choir.

"We are over the moon to be invited to sing at the event, and the icing on the cake really is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be there too.

"We'll be singing a mixture of songs, including around four or five traditional Welsh numbers."

Mr Gauntlett added: "One of Wales' oldest choristers, Bill Nash, will also be coming with us to Buckingham Palace at 95-years-old. He's been with the choir now for 45 years."

Among other guests invited to the celebration are a team of chefs from the Culinary Association of Wales, where the Prince of Wales is patron of the Welsh Culinary Team.

Arwyn Watkins, president of the association will attend along with vice president Colin Gary, treasurer Toby Beevers, Welsh culinary team captain Danny Burke as well as junior culinary team coach Michael Evans.

Mr Watkins said: "I feel like we are giving back on behalf of the team really, it feels like a celebration.

"It's a phenomenal feeling to be invited.

"We are all very excited, two of the guys have to go back early, but we want to make a day of it."

London Welsh choir Cor y Boro have also been asked to sing at the celebration, after their conductor Mike Williams emailed the Prince of Wales' office offering the choir to sing at upcoming events.

He said: "Someone must have remembered us and then they invited us to sing at the celebration.

"It's an honour to be singing at the event, everyone is very excited, it's a great opportunity."