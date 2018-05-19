Image copyright Caroline Allen Image caption Guests at Caroline Allen and Rhodri Buffett's wedding in Chepstow will watch the royal ceremony in the church before they watch them walk down the aisle

At one church wedding guests are getting to watch two couples tie the knot - the royal couple and then their loved ones.

Shortly after Prince Harry and Megan Markle take their vows Caroline Allen, 30, and Rhodri Buffett, 29, will marry at Chepstow Methodist Church, Monmouthshire.

The pair say they are excited about sharing their big day with royalty.

But across Wales there are only about 30 street parties planned.

This is compared to about 200 requests to Welsh local authorities for road closures for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011.

Image caption Royal fans in Windsor

Some royal fans from across Wales have travelled to Windsor for the wedding on Saturday, where they might spot a familiar face in the crowd.

South Wales Police horse Rubin has been chosen to be part of a royal procession, which will escort the couple through the crowds around Windsor.

"Wow, what a brilliant honour for our amazing Police Horse Rubin," the force tweeted.

In royal tradition Ms Markle will have a Welsh gold or Clog wedding ring, while Prince Harry will break with tradition and wear a platinum wedding band.

Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas will perform at the ceremony, accompanied by an orchestra, made up of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia.

Across Wales some couples will be celebrating their big day - while sharing it with the royal couple.

Caroline Allen, from Marlow in Buckinghamshire, and Rhodri Buffett, from Blaenavon, will get married at Chepstow Methodist Church at 13:30 BST on Saturday.

But they said they were not scared of being overshadowed and are even showing the royal wedding in the church shortly before they walk down the aisle themselves.

The couple, who met at a friend's birthday party six years ago, got engaged on the Royal Yacht Britannia on New Year's Eve 2016.

Bride-to-be Caroline said: "We're very excited about sharing our big day with the royals."

Lauran Roberts and Thomas Williams were getting married on the same date - and exactly the same time - as the royal couple.

The facilities manager and scaffolder are going back to Deri, in Caerphilly where they met about 11 years ago to tie the knot.

On sharing the date, bride-to-be Lauran said: "I quite like it".

Image caption In Porthcawl, Bridgend, runners at the park run are entering into the royal wedding spirit

Image caption Enjoying the sunshine in Dinas Powys before the wedding

Image caption Raising a glass: Party goers at the Glantaff in Quakers Yard toast the royal couple

