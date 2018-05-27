Image copyright Janey Liz/Met Office

Thunderstorms, torrential rain and frequent lightning have been forecast across north Wales on Sunday evening.

The Met Office has upgraded its warning to amber "be alert" for Conwy, Wrexham, Anglesey, Flintshire, Denbighshire, Powys and Gwynedd until 21:00 BST.

The warning means flooding, travel disruption, poor driving conditions, power cuts and a "potential risk to life and property" is possible.

A yellow "be aware" warning covers the rest of Wales until 06:00 on Monday.

Bala in Gwynedd was the second wettest place in the UK on Sunday with 52.7mm of rain falling, with Lake Vyrnwy fourth with 46.2mm in 24 hours.