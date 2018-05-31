Image copyright Google Image caption Lewis Street in Bedlinog is about seven miles from Merthyr Tydfil town centre

Police have begun a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Merthyr Tydfil.

Officers arrived at Lewis Street in Bedlinog at about 06.20 BST on 29 May and found the body of a 38-year-old woman.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

South Wales Police said an incident room has been set up and it is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police want to hear from anybody who was in the area, or may have seen something suspicious, between 20:00 BST on 25 May to 06:45 BST 29 May.

Detective Inspector Stuart Wales said: "This is an isolated incident and at this stage we believe those involved were known to one another.

"We would like to hear from anybody who was in the area over the bank holiday weekend between those times.

"However insignificant it may seem, what they have to say could be important to our investigation.

"The woman's family are being supported by specially trained officers and the investigation is being conducted by our Major Crime Investigation Team."