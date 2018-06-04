Image copyright TfW Image caption 95% of journeys will be on new trains within five years, the operator says

The new operators of Wales and Borders rail services have unveiled their plans, promising to spend £800m on new trains and to increase capacity by two thirds.

KeolisAmey, who won the £5bn bid last month, says 95% of journeys will be on the new trains within five years.

It also announced four new Cardiff light rail stations as part of the South Wales Metro.

An extra 600 staff will also be recruited, the company said.

The French-Spanish joint venture will take over operations from Arriva Trains Wales for the next 15 years from October.

New trains, light rail cars and buses will be in red and black colours - and carry Transport for Wales (TfW) branding, not company logos.

First Minister Carwyn Jones called it a "landmark moment in the future development of Wales".

Image copyright TfW Image caption A Metro light rail electric/diesel train at the proposed new The Flourish stop in Cardiff Bay

Announcement highlights and what it all means:

All trains will be replaced and with 95% of journeys will be on brand new trains by 2023

Half of all new trains will be assembled in Wales

£1.9bn has been committed to improving passengers' travel experience, including £800m invested in trains to boost overall service capacity by 65%.

£194m has been pledged modernise Wales' 247 stations

There will be four Cardiff stations for the new Metro light rail: they will be at Gabalfa, Crwys Road, Loudoun Square and The Flourish in Cardiff Bay

An additional 600 staff will be recruited to the existing 2,200 transferring over from Arriva Trains Wales; there will also be 30 new apprentices for each year of the contract.

From December 2018, there will be increased capacity on the Valleys lines and new services between Chester and Liverpool

By the end of 2023, an extra 285 services each weekday are promised across Wales (a 29% rise). Some of the lines benefiting will be Ebbw Vale, Wrexham-Bidston, Cambrian and the Heart of Wales

Sunday services will be increased by 61% with an additional 294 services across Wales "creating a true seven-day-a-week service"

Smart ticketing will promise more flexible fares and cheaper off-peak fares will be introduced including in north Wales and at half of stations in the valleys

All stations will run on renewable energy

All stations will be deep-cleaned in the first year

Rail users forums will be set up

Active travel will be encouraged by the installation of new bike lockers

Wales rail investment 2018 to 2033 £5bn value of contract £800m investment in trains

£194m to modernise 247 stations and build four Metro stations

285 extra services Monday to Friday

294 extra Sunday services

The new network map, including the proposals for the South Wales Metro, is expected to be released later at a launch in Treforest.

The new operators emphasised that the changes would not happen overnight and Wales' railway "would be unrecognisable" in five years time.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What improvements do rail users want to see?

You might be interested in these stories too:

KeolisAmey have to deliver the long-promised South Wales Metro - improving public transport links between Cardiff and the south Wales valleys and beyond - as part of the contract awarded by the Welsh Government.

It includes taking over 124 miles of the valleys lines from Network Rail.

But it was also challenged to bring in newer trains, solve overcrowding issues for commuters and deal with the expected continuing rise in demand.

The first minister said: "People said they wanted affordable fares and newer, cleaner trains and we have worked hard to ensure this is reflected in what we are launching today".

KeolisAmey already runs Greater Manchester Metrolink and London's Docklands Light Railway, among others.

Image copyright Keolis Image caption Keolis already operate tram services in cities like Nottingham and Manchester

Analysis by Sarah Dickins, BBC Wales economics correspondent

Will passengers notice a difference? In theory they will. The process set up by TfW put passengers at the centre of the contract. It knows customers want clean trains that run on time where you can get a seat.

TfW's also wants to get more of us out of our cars and using public transport, cycling and walking.

Pricing is important too. Ticket prices will only be able to rise in line with inflation but will that be enough to tempt us out of our cars? As a generation we have become used to enjoying our own space and the convenience. It will be a big challenge.

While TfW is a so-called "not-for-profit" company, the operator KeolisAmey is not.

Arriva Trains Wales (ATW) made a profit of £27.5m in 2017 and paid £20m in dividends - that will be a thing of the past.

But TfW will cap KeolisAmey's profit and plough extra money back into paying for new developments.

This franchise is about much more than the South Wales Metro. TfW is very clear that the operators have to service all of Wales and make sure it is connected in a better way.

KeolisAmey's contract is very clear - if it does not deliver the service it will not be paid. This covers cleanliness, quality of service, punctuality and even whether stops are skipped - all frustrations that have been brought up by passengers.

The plans include assembling trains in Wales - Economy Secretary Ken Skates has said he wants to "maximise the economic development opportunity" from the franchise.

Spanish train manufacturer CAF has already unveiled plans to build a factory in Newport, creating 300 jobs.

Earlier this year, it hosted a suppliers' day in the city, with more than 80 local companies represented.

Alistair Gordon, chief executive of Keolis UK, said: "For too long the railways in Wales have suffered from under investment and, while the changes we need to make will take time, we are creating a platform for future economic growth and prosperity that will benefit all of Wales now and for generations to come."

James Price, chief executive of TfW added: "This is more than a significant investment in rail services, it's also an investment in the future prosperity of Wales."