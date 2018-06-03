Benedict Cumberbatch among stars at Hay festival reading
The Sherlock star was joined by family, friends and influential people at the event.
Benedict Cumberbatch also read Vincent Van Gogh. "The blank canvas has an idiotic stare, it mesmerises some painters.”
Benedict Cumberbatch's fellow Sherlock star Louise Brealey read Katherine Mansfield letter to the front from 1915. “I always want to be far more with you. This is not a letter, it is only my arms around you for a quick minute”
Rose McGowan read a letter of complaint to the “brand manager in the feminine hygiene division”.
Best known for playing Baldrick in Blackadder, Tony Robinson read Italo Calvino from 1975. "Abortion is a terrifying thing. In abortion, the person who is massacred physically and morally is the woman."
Jordan Stephens from band Rizzle Kicks read Jimi Hendrix's letter to his dad.
American actor Clarke Peters read Patrice Lubumba’s last letter. "It is not myself who counts, it is our poor people. My faith will remain unshakable," he read.
Rose McGowan takes a bow after her reading
Toby Jones and Jessica Raine read a letter from Nobel prize winning playwrite Harold Pinter. "Dear madam," he read. "I would be obliged if you could explain the meaning of your letter 1. Who are you?”
Benedict Cumberbatch read part of a Patrick Leigh Fermor letter about crabs
Actor Ferdinand Kingsley read Roger Taylor’s letter to Rolling Stone. "Grow up you’re boring”
The speakers received paper roses for taking part
From left to right; Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophy Hunter, Clarke Peters, Rose McGowan, Tony Robinson, Jordan Stephens, Toby Jones, Yrsa Daley Ward, Louise Brealey, Prasanna Puwanarajah and Ferdinand Kingsley