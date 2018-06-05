Shortage of GPs to cover out-of-hours service in Carmarthenshire
Hywel Dda health board has apologised for any concern caused to Carmarthenshire residents over a shortage of GPs at two hospitals.
The board says it is struggling to cover the out-of-hours GP service overnight at Glangwili and Prince Philip hospitals.
Efforts are continuing to fill the shifts between 23:30 BST and 08:00 BST on 6 June.
Patients are asked to access other services if they are unwell.
Hywel Dda advises calling 111 to get help or information, attending a minor injury unit at Glangwili Hospital, Prince Philip Hospital or Llandovery Community Hospital or using a community pharmacy.