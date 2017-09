Welsh Landscapes, an exhibition of paintings and drawings owned by National Library of Wales opens to the public in Aberystwyth on 19 October. This picture by JC Ibbetson, dated circa 1808, shows a cart returning from market past Castell Coch near Tongwynlais, Cardiff

On his death in September 2006 renowned Welsh artist Sir Kyffin Williams left a large part of his estate to the National Library of Wales. This oil painting, circa 1970, shows a farmer and his dog in the Moelwyn mountains of Snowdonia

This view of the coastal landscape near Aberystwyth was painted by Belgian artist Valerius de Saedeleer sometime between 1914-18. The artist and his family spent World War I living in Rhydyfelin, mid Wales

Shropshire artist William Ward Gill (1823–1894) painted this view of the town of Aberystwyth in 1861

The famous landscape artist JMW Turner visited Wales many times in the 1790s. His watercolour of Aberdulais Mill, near Neath, is thought to have been painted in 1796-97 based on pencil sketches taken in 1795

Turner's painting of Dolbadarn Castle, near Llanberis, was based on sketches taken at the castle in 1798 and formed part of his diploma composition at the Royal Academy of Art in 1802