Casey Breese death: Caersws Football Club faces safety charges

Image caption Casey Breese was playing in Caersws in July 2011 when he was struck by a metal goalpost

Officials from a Powys football club have appeared in court accused of health and safety breaches after a goalpost fell killing a 12-year-old boy.

Casey Breese was playing with friends when the incident happened in July 2011, Welshpool magistrates heard.

Caersws FC is being prosecuted under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

The case, brought by Powys County Council, was adjourned without a plea to Mold Crown Court on 18 October.

