Hennighan's in Machynlleth named Wales' best chippy

Image caption David and Eleanor Hennighan will challenge for the UK title in January

A chippy run by two former judges of a national chip shop award has been crowned best in Wales.

Hennighan's in Machynlleth, Powys, is one of 10 regional winners in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2014.

Man and wife David and Eleanor Hennighan previously won the Welsh title in 2004 and then served on the awards' judging panel in 2010-11.

The UK's best chip shop will be announced at a ceremony in London in January.

As part of the award, Mr Hennighan flies to Norway on Monday where he and the other nine regional finalists will spend two days on a Norwegian trawler learning about sustainable fishing.

Mrs Hennighan said she and her husband were delighted to have won the independent takeaway fish and chip shop of the year category for Wales.

"We're overjoyed by the news because there were so many great shops in line for the award this year," she added.

"We're now preparing for the next stage of the competition which is the UK final in January."

Hennighan's opened in June 1982 and employs 10 people.