Sister of child killed by goalpost, Casey Breese, dies in Powys car crash

Image caption Casey Breese was killed as he played with friends in Caersws in July 2011

The sister of a schoolboy killed when a football goalpost fell on him has died in a car crash.

Kelly Marie Breese, 18, was in a Vauxhall Corsa car which crashed into a tree on the B4568 between Llanwnog and Aberhafesp in Powys on Sunday.

Her brother Casey, 12, was killed as he played with friends in Caersws in July 2011.

Parents Shan and Nick Breese are being supported by family liaison officers from Dyfed-Powys Police.

A police spokesperson said: "The emergency services worked together to try and save the casualty but tragically the female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The family has been informed and are being supported at this time.

"Formal identification has yet to be carried out but in order to prevent speculation the family have agreed to name the woman - Kelly Marie Breese, 18 years old, from Caersws."

Wales football manager Chris Coleman, who opened a memorial ground for Casey in the summer, said his thoughts were with the family, who had travelled to Cardiff to watch the Wales v Macedonia match on Friday.

He said he met the family in the summer, adding: "Obviously losing young Casey at a young age was devastating, and for this to happen is absolutely awful, and our thoughts go out with the family."

Last week, officials from Caersws football club appeared in court accused of health and safety breaches in relation to Casey's death.

The case has been adjourned to Mold Crown Court on 18 October.

Anyone with information about Sunday's crash is asked to contact the roads policing unit in Newtown on 101.