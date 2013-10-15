Work starts to replace Welshpool water pipes

Image caption A dialysis unit at Victoria Memorial Hospital needs up to 1,200 litres of water every hour

Water pipes in Welshpool are being replaced after a "flurry" of bursts cut supplies to residents and a hospital.

A £250,000 project is renewing about 300m (330 yards) of pipes in Gungrog Road, near Victoria Memorial Hospital.

A one-way system will be in place and Severn Trent Water has apologised for any disruption. It is hoped the new pipes will be working by next month.

Last month, some homes were temporarily without water and the hospital lost its supply twice in three days.

The hospital's new kidney dialysis unit needs 1,200 litres of water every hour when running at full capacity.

Severn Trent said it expected the renewed pipes to be working by the end of November.

Dave Kiernan, the firm's programme manager, said: "The water pipes in Gungrog Road have served the local community for a very long time.

"Their age and the increased demand for water has led to the recent bursts, causing interruptions to our customers' water supply and the service we provide."

He said the work had been planned as part of a bigger project but was being brought forward because of a flurry of problems experienced at the hospital and Gungrog Infants School.

The company said most of the work outside the school was planned for half term week to "minimise disruption".