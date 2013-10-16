Packaging Coordinators Inc creates 50 new jobs in Hay-on-Wye

One of Powys's largest private sector employers has announced it is creating 50 new jobs.

Packaging Coordinators Inc (PCI) in Hay-on-Wye, which supplies the pharmaceutical industry with packaging, already employs around 300 staff in the town.

The firm said it was looking to employ the 50 workers over the next six months.

It follows the recruitment of 40 new employees since April.

PCI, formally known as AndersonBrecon UK, said it was "very keen to attract local talent".

Hywel Lucas, PCI's director of human resources and organisation development, said: "With the company looking to develop further, now is a great time to join PCI.

"We are very keen to attract local talent and welcome applications from anybody who feels they have the ambition to work for a successful company on an upward trajectory."

He said the jobs included packaging operations, quality assurance, engineering and project management.

The announcement follows the recent opening by the company of a new storage and distribution centre at Treforest, near Pontypridd, and a "speciality pharmaceuticals packaging suite" in Talgarth, near Brecon.