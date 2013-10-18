Powys Teaching Health Board appoints Bob Hudson as new head

Image caption Bob Hudson has worked in the NHS for more than 30 years

A new head of Powys Teaching Health Board has been appointed to replace Andrew Cottom.

Bob Hudson, who has worked in the NHS for more than 30 years, is taking over as chief executive.

Mr Hudson, who studied at Swansea University, had been chief executive of Public Health Wales.

"We look forward to him joining us and helping to shape the future of rural healthcare for the people of Powys," said the health board.

Mr Cottom is leaving this month to work with the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust.