Mid Wales

£40m retail revamp in Aberystwyth will 'revive town'

An architect's impression of the development

A multi-million pound retail development in Ceredigion, which will create nearly 300 jobs, is set to open next year.

The £40m revamp of Mill Street in Aberystwyth is the "key" to reviving the town's economy, according to a county council report.

It said the development could pump £3.5m a year into the local economy.

Stores will include Tesco Extra and Marks and Spencer, plus a 555-space car park.

"The local economy is currently facing a very challenging time and it is recognised that prosperous local businesses are the key to delivering economic growth," the report said, which went before cabinet members on Tuesday.

Related Topics

More on this story