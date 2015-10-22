£40m retail revamp in Aberystwyth will 'revive town'

A multi-million pound retail development in Ceredigion, which will create nearly 300 jobs, is set to open next year.

The £40m revamp of Mill Street in Aberystwyth is the "key" to reviving the town's economy, according to a county council report.

It said the development could pump £3.5m a year into the local economy.

Stores will include Tesco Extra and Marks and Spencer, plus a 555-space car park.

"The local economy is currently facing a very challenging time and it is recognised that prosperous local businesses are the key to delivering economic growth," the report said, which went before cabinet members on Tuesday.