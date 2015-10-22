Five new Powys primary schools given go-ahead

Design and building work for five new primary schools in Powys is set to go ahead after the Welsh government approved plans.

Education minister Huw Lewis has supported the outline business case for £24m to be spent on schools in the Gwernyfed catchment area.

The new schools will replace current ones in Hay on Wye, Talgarth, Clyro, Llyswen and Llangorse.

Building work is expected to start in early 2017.

'Important project'

The council had already been told that the Welsh government supported the case for investment in the area, but it had to wait for approval of the outline business case before design work could start.

Powys council's cabinet member for education, Arwel Jones, said: "The decision is a result of a detailed review of the area over the past few years demonstrating the need to address falling school numbers, inadequate buildings and address financial pressures."