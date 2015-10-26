Lightning strike survivor returns to Brecon Beacons scene

Image copyright Brecon Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Nick Earl (second right) meets members of the Brecon Mountain Rescue Team, including Dr Richard Powell (centre) and Richard Starke (second left)

A survivor of a lightning strike which killed one of his friends returned to the scene in the Brecon Beacons.

Nick Earl met rescuers and told them that despite being left temporarily paralysed and in extreme pain, he could see and hear what was happening.

The storm on Cribyn killed his friend Robin Meakings, while another walker, Jeremy Prescott, died in a separate strike a mile away on Corn Du.

Mr Earl met members of the Brecon Mountain Rescue Team who helped him.

He visited the scene on Saturday for the first time since the incident left him with difficulty walking after the lightning struck him and left an exit wound in his foot.

"I think he wanted to come back to the scene and try and piece together what happened," said deputy team leader Mark Jones.

"He suffered some memory loss and wanted to get it straight in his head and talk to the doctor who treated him."

Mr Earl, 58, from Surrey, had walked extensively in the area and at the time of the strike had been with Mr Meakings and another friend, who did not feel ready to return with him.

He met Dr Robert Powell and Richard Starke, who had attempted to resuscitate two casualties and treated Mr Earl during a rescue flight from the mountain to hospital.