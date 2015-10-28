£5.6m Welshpool factory to create 50 new jobs

Image copyright Welsh government

A £5.6m factory set to be built in Powys will create 50 new jobs, a hi-tech firm has said.

Invertek Drives hopes to expand its premises in Welshpool after investment by the Welsh government.

The company designs and makes drives which control motors in industrial and energy-saving devices.

There are plans to build a new 56,500 sq ft (5,250 sq m) detached building next to its headquarters so the company can expand its capacity to meet demand.

The company's operations director, Charles Haspel, said the money will help the firm develop technology and the "highly skilled workforce necessary to successfully compete on the world stage".

Plans for the new unit are being drawn up before being submitted for planning permission.

Invertek Drives employs 190 people worldwide, including 170 in Welshpool, and plans to increase its workforce by 30 by 2018, rising to 50 new members of staff when production at its new site is at full capacity.