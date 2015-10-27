Changes to controversial Welshpool road discussed

Plans have been drawn up to change a controversial one-way system in Welshpool.

There have been 70 recorded incidents since the system was introduced in the town four years ago.

Town councillors and Montgomeryshire AM Russell George have been lobbying for change following concerns over pedestrian safety.

Transport minister Edwina Hart met locals and discussed their proposals to return Brook Street to two-way traffic.

The meeting took place after Welshpool Town Council wrote letters to the Welsh government, Trunk Road Agency and Powys council in August calling for a review to be carried out.

Mr George said: "There is a consensus that a number of alterations would support the better flow of traffic in the town including the idea of Brook Street becoming two-way."