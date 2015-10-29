Newtown bypass given go-ahead with 2018 opening target

Image copyright Google

The proposed route for a bypass to ease traffic problems in a Powys town has been given the go-ahead.

The 3.4 mile (5.6km) bypass will run south of Newtown and south of the Mochdre Industrial Estate but objectors wanted it to pass through the site.

A three-week public inquiry was held in June and now Transport Minister Edwina Hart has given the green light for work to start before the end of the year.

It is expected to be completed in 2018, ending decades of calls for a bypass.

"This bypass will improve the quality of life for the people of Newtown and improve journey times and safety along the A483, A489 and local roads within the town," Mrs Hart said.