Three injured in head-on collision at Walton

Three people have been injured, two seriously, after two cars collided head-on in Powys.

The accident happened at 17:30 GMT on Wednesday on the A44 at Walton, just over the border from the Herefordshire town of Kington.

After the crash, the road was closed in both directions, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

A woman with serious injuries was described as critically ill while a man was was cut free from the wreckage.

A second man was described as walking wounded.

Three ambulances and a doctor were called to the incident and the casualties were taken to hospital.