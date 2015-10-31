Woman dies and one man critical after Powys A44 crash

Image copyright Police/Google

A woman has died after a collision involving two cars on the A44 in Powys, Dyfed-Powys Police has said.

A Citroen C5, driven by a man, 80, from Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, and a Jaguar X-Type, driven by a man, 81, of Llandrindod Wells, collided near Walton at 17:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Both men were taken to hospital, with the Citroen driver said to be critical.

Police said a female passenger in the Jaguar died in hospital on Friday.

She had been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham - where the Citroen driver is being treated - after the accident, just over the border from the Herefordshire town of Kington.

The force said her next of kin and the coroner have been informed.