Man freed from car after 40ft Aberporth cliff fall

Image copyright Cered/Geograph

A driver has been rescued after his car crashed through railings and fell 40ft over a cliff on to a Ceredigion beach.

Firefighters had to work quickly to free the elderly man because of the incoming tide at Aberporth.

The incident happened at the beach's car park at about 16:15 GMT on Friday.

A Mid and West Wales Fire Service spokesman said the driver appeared to have driven through railings before ending up on the beach.

"The tide was coming in but crews were able to scramble down and work on the car," the spokesman said.

"One person was trapped and removed by the fire service."