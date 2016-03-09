Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police

A robber who held up a shopkeeper using a toy gun "similar to that used by the Milkybar Kid" has been jailed.

Alan McNeill, 27, of Huyton, Liverpool, went into Greatorex in Llanrhaeadr ym Mochant, Powys, produced the toy and demanded the till was opened.

Shopkeeper Ian Myrick Jones challenged him and he fled with two bottles of liqueur.

McNeill was jailed for four years and three months at Mold Crown Court after admitting robbery and theft.

Getaway driver Hayley Sudlow, 32, of Oswestry, Shropshire, was jailed for three years and 10 months after pleading guilty to robbery.

Prosecutor David Mainstone said McNeill walked into the shop at about 20:00 BST on 22 April 2015.

"He then produced a gun and it was pointed at Mr Myrick Jones who immediately suspected that the gun was not real," he said.

"He described it as a silver coloured child's toy gun similar to that used by the Milkybar Kid."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alan McNeill used a replica Colt 45 to rob the village shop

After failing to open the till, McNeill grabbed two bottles of Southern Comfort, which he had already placed on the counter, and ran away.

Sudlow, McNeill's then-girlfriend, was waiting in a Nissan Primstar nearby and the pair fled in the car.

The court heard McNeill stole the replica Colt 45 from a Wild West enthusiast who collected cowboy-themed memorabilia.