Mid Wales

Man dies after motorbike and car crash near Machynlleth

A 67-year-old motorcyclist has died after a road crash near Machynlleth, Powys.

The collision, involving a red Xsara Picasso and a silver Kawasaki motorcycle, happened in Aberhosan at 09:30 BST on Monday.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses.

