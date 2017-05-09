Potential job losses as Aberystwyth University to save £11m

Staff at Aberystwyth University are facing potential job losses as it tries to make £11.4m of cuts by April 2019.

The university has blamed increasing competition for students, rising costs, and Brexit uncertainty for needing to make the savings.

Unions are being consulted on the cuts. It is not yet clear how many posts could be affected.

The university said it wanted to avoid the need for compulsory redundancies.

No departments would need to close under the savings plan.

Based on its projected budget deficit, the university needs to make savings of £6m (5%) in 2017-18 and £5.4m (5%) in 2018-19.

A statement issued by the university said it had reopened its voluntary severance and early retirement scheme.

It reads: "Over the coming months, we will focus our efforts on working with staff, partners and the community to secure a sustainable financial foundation on which we can build a prosperous long-term future for our historic university."