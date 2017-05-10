Motorcyclist killed in crash with car near Machynlleth named
10 May 2017
- From the section Mid Wales
The motorcyclist who died after a crash near Machynlleth, Powys, has been named as 67-year-old Malcolm Willis from the Telford area.
The collision, involving a red Xsara Picasso and a silver Kawasaki motorcycle, happened in Aberhosan at 09:30 BST on Monday.
His family said in a statement he was a "beloved father and grandfather whose passion was motorcycles".
"He is in our hearts as long as they still beat," the statement added.