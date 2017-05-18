Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd new Aberystwyth Uni chancellor
- 18 May 2017
- From the section Mid Wales
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Aberystwyth University has appointed a new chancellor who will take up the role from January 2018.
Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd succeeds Sir Emyr Jones Parry, who steps down in December after 10 years.
Carmarthen-born Lord Thomas is currently Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales and President of the Courts of England and Wales but will retire from the judiciary in October.
He said he was "delighted" to be appointed.