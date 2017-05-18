Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd new Aberystwyth Uni chancellor

Image copyright Aberystwyth University

Aberystwyth University has appointed a new chancellor who will take up the role from January 2018.

Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd succeeds Sir Emyr Jones Parry, who steps down in December after 10 years.

Carmarthen-born Lord Thomas is currently Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales and President of the Courts of England and Wales but will retire from the judiciary in October.

He said he was "delighted" to be appointed.