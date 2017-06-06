Investigation into River Teifi pollution incident in Lampeter

Image caption Waste has flowed into the River Dulas in Lampeter

An investigation has been launched into a river pollution incident in Ceredigion.

Waste, understood to be from an anaerobic digestion plant, has been released into a stream which enters the River Teifi in Lampeter.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said the pollution has been stopped at source, but a "large amount has already gone into the river".

It said there was no indication at this point about the extent of the impact.

Media caption Sue Byrne from NRW said high river levels made is "difficult to investigate"

A NRW statement said high river levels mean it is not possible to contain much of the pollution, but this might help to dilute the pollution.

It confirmed that there is no connection between the source of the pollution and an incident on the River Teifi in December where 1,000 fish died.

NRW officers remain on site working with the operator to minimise the risk of further pollution.