River Teifi pollution clean-up in Lampeter continues
- 7 June 2017
Clean-up and monitoring work is continuing after a pollution incident affected a river in Ceredigion.
Waste, understood to be from an anaerobic digestion plant, has been released into a stream which enters the River Teifi in Lampeter.
No dead fish have been reported and the extent of any impact is not yet known, according to Natural Resources Wales (NRW).
A review is under way to establish what caused the incident.