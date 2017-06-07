Mid Wales

River Teifi pollution clean-up in Lampeter continues

River Dulas is a tributary which enters the Teifi in Lampeter

Clean-up and monitoring work is continuing after a pollution incident affected a river in Ceredigion.

Waste, understood to be from an anaerobic digestion plant, has been released into a stream which enters the River Teifi in Lampeter.

No dead fish have been reported and the extent of any impact is not yet known, according to Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

A review is under way to establish what caused the incident.

More on this story