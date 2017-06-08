Polling stations close across mid Wales
- 8 June 2017
- From the section Mid Wales
Polling stations across mid Wales have closed for the counting of votes in the 2017 UK general election to begin.
Ceredigion, currently held by the Welsh Liberal Democrats leader Mark Williams with a lead of 8.2%, is the most marginal seat in the area.
The results for the seat, which Plaid Cymru has said it is targeting, are expected after 02:00 BST.