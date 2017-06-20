Work complete for Cardigan library relocation

Image copyright Google

Work is complete on a facility housing council services under one roof.

The existing library in Cardigan, at Canolfan Teifi, will move to the Morgan Street offices as a result of the work, shutting on 24 June to reopen there on 10 July.

There were letters of objection from the public to the plans and a 1,000-strong petition was handed to Ceredigion council.

The council said significant annual savings would be made.

Objections included access problems, a lack of computer facilities and that it would be located "on a very busy road and at a dangerous junction".

The move was also described as a "complete waste of money and time".

But the council said it had no control over the decision to close the existing library and that the new location was served by public transport and would be accessible by foot.

Ray Quant, cabinet member for technical and corporate services, said: "Bringing everything under one roof will be of benefit to the people of Cardigan, staff and the council."

An official opening of Morgan Street Council Integrated Centre will be held in September.