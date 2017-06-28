Man fined for selling illegal teeth whitener on eBay

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Palfrey told teeth whitening kits for £37.99 on eBay

Selling illegal teeth whitening products has cost a Powys man £4,000.

Phillip Palfrey, from Llandrindod Wells, was prosecuted after Powys trading standards linked him to an eBay account selling teeth whitening gel.

His products were seized in July 2016 after tests showed they contained almost 60 times the legal hydrogen peroxide limit.

Palfrey admitted three charges at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates' and was fined £200 with £3,843,50 costs.

Powys council trading standards officers made a test purchase from Palfrey's eBay account in March 2016 and sent the products for analysis, the court heard.

Results showed the hydrogen peroxide content in the gel was 5.88%, with the legal limit 0.1%.

As well as admitting to selling an unsafe product, Palfrey admitted to selling it without the correct labels and instructions.