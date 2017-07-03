Sugar Loaf Halt is Wales' quietest station, Arriva says

Image copyright Arriva Trains Wales

Just 150 passengers per year have boarded trains at Wales' "quietest station", Arriva Trains Wales has said.

A new visitor book has been launched at Sugar Loaf Halt, which is near Llanwrtyd Wells in Powys, on the Heart of Wales line.

It could take 25 years to fill the book, which has space for more than 3,500 entries.

By contrast, a similar book at the busiest station, Cardiff Central, would fill in just one morning.

It is hoped the book will help "capture some of the love for the little station with an interesting past".

Sugar Loaf Halt was built in 1868 to accommodate a small number of railway workers taking their children to school in Llanwrtyd.

It is cut into the rock and accessible from a gravel path off the A483.

It closed in 1965 but reopened in 1984, primarily for walkers and cyclists heading to the nearby Sugar Loaf hill.

Sugar Loaf has a total of 54 trains passing per week - but as it is a request stop, weeks can go by without the train stopping, especially at winter.

It also has one of the smallest platforms in the UK.