Brecon High School Welsh-medium education to continue

Image copyright Google Image caption There are 19 pupils studying in the Welsh-medium stream at Brecon High School this year

Welsh-medium education will continue at a Powys school after a U-turn by the council.

The council's cabinet had recommended changing Brecon High School to an English-medium school from 1 September.

But councillors voted against the recommendation during a cabinet meeting on Monday.

Eight cabinet members opposed the plans, with one abstaining from the vote.

The council had planned to centralise Welsh-medium education for mid and south Powys in Builth Wells High School, which is a 40 mile (64km) round trip.

A council report said low pupil numbers and the "need to ensure robust linguistic progression and appropriate curriculum choice for Welsh-medium pupils" were the reasons for the recommendation.

Earlier this year, 32 members of full council opposed the plans, with eight in favour. Monday's cabinet vote is the final decision on the plans.

A consultation has been carried out on the proposals, with staff, parents and pupils raising a number of concerns.

Among them were pupils missing out on extra-curricular activities, such as after school clubs and music lessons, due to having to travel to Builth Wells for Welsh-medium education.